Logic has flown the coop

Kyle Rittenhouse is an unschooled child whose woefully limited intellectual understanding of morality cannot know what is right and what is wrong. Also, his pathetic parentage has not set down a solid moral ground for making adult moral judgments, save for the twisted NRA morality of using guns and bullets to solve every problem.

When Rittenhouse says he is crossing state lines to render medical aid, he straps on an assault weapon. When he prepares to fight fires in Wisconsin, he chooses an assault weapon as a tool.

Can you put out a fire with a barrage of bullets? That is an illogical assumption to me but then, after the Russian election of 2016, logic flew the coop in this country we call America.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan