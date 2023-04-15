I retired a few years ago and in February 2019 I started cashing 30-year-old, $100 Series EE US Savings Bonds. From February 2019 to March 2023, I redeemed them at the rate of $207.36 per bond. On March 3, 2023, and April 5, 2023, I redeemed them at the rate of $164.12, a $43.24 loss per bond (a 20.85% loss). At this rate of loss, it won’t be long before the bonds will not be worth the paper they are written on.

The current rate of inflation is bad enough, but taking away how much they pay on your savings makes it even harder to live on a fixed income.

To add insult to injury, some of the financial organizations in Enterprise stopped cashing Series EE US Savings Bonds (claiming it was too much trouble), but they added a coffee shop to make up for it.

I know everyone talks about the “Good Old Days,” but in this case I think there might be something to that saying.

James E. Bias

Enterprise