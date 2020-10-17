Losers and suckers

In late 1967, I was in Vietnam when the NVA Tet Offensive was starting and all Army Aviation units were tasked with delivering ammunition, food, water, and gunship support when needed. One day I had a mission to go to several remote locations dropping off such items. My aircraft was loaded and heavy. The first Infantry company on my list had taken some fire the previous night, but when I arrived shortly after daybreak, it was quiet. I told my crew that we needed to get off-loaded quickly, and depart ASAP. The grunts on the ground also were eager to get the supplies off-loaded quickly, so they could get back to safer ground. Around 10 or so young soldiers ran toward my helicopter to help unload. These guys looked like they haven’t slept, and probably had the same uniform on for a week. But the most striking thing about them was that they looked so young to me, a 24-year-old. We left that unit, and headed to pick up and drop off to many other isolated units. Our days started before dawn, and ended usually at dusk.

Later in the day, late in the afternoon, my unit contacted me and informed me that I needed to return to the same unit that I went to first. Apparently the unit got hit hard and suffered casualties that I was told to evacuate. When I arrived there was no enemy action, and I landed at almost the same spot I had been hours before. Once firmly on the ground I noticed that there was a line of 6 or 7 bodies, wrapped up in Army ponchos. My crew and the troops on the ground, carried their comrades to our Huey and we departed. Typically aircrews, when heading for home after a long day, will small talk or joke, but this was not a typical mission. We were carrying American soldiers to Graves Registration. The flight was very, very quiet. We were all left with our own thoughts. I thought about my impression of how young the soldiers were when I first saw they in the morning. I knew they were Tropic Lightning soldiers, but I didn’t know if they joined the Army or were drafted. I didn’t know what states they were from, what color they were, etc. None of that mattered — they wore the same uniform that I wore. They deserve credit for serving, and deserve being honored after being killed in battle.