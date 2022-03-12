 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery bill is ‘a piece of corruption’

However, before voters fall all over themselves to go vote for this bill, I would HIGHLY recommend that they read the bill. The two troublesome issues I see are governance and distribution.

"(d) The administration of the Alabama Lottery shall 17 be vested in a corporation, to be known as the Alabama Lottery 18 Corporation which is hereby created. The duties, powers, 19 authority, and composition of the Alabama Lottery Corporation 20 shall be provided by general law."

Basically, this is an independent corporation not elected by the people but run by a board that you can bet powerful people including current casino operators and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will control. This alone is enough to vote against the bill. Only a statewide elected Gambling Commission with “open” meetings is acceptable to me.

"(e) Monies in the Lottery Trust Fund shall be 22 allocated as follows: Forty percent shall be deposited into 23 the state General Fund, 40 percent shall be deposited into the 24 Education Trust Fund, and 20 percent is appropriated to the Alabama Department of Corrections."

The Alabama Legislature wants to use the proceeds of the lottery to fund programs they have consistently failed to fund for as long as I can remember. Notice that the funding will go to the K-12 education (AEA power move), General Fund and prisons.

I will only vote for a lottery/gambling bill if the proceeds go to the Pre-K and the Post-Secondary scholarships like they do in Georgia. Those programs have been instrumental in improving Georgia's workforce, attracting billions of dollars in investments from businesses and corporations which has raised the average family income to $82,406 versus $69,842 in Alabama or 18% more!

Let's be smart and vote for an “intelligent” lottery bill, not this piece of corruption that the Alabama Legislature wants us to vote for just so we can have a lottery.

Luke Douglas

Headland

