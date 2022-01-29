 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lying in politics
Lying in politics

Younger people may find it difficult to believe but there was a time, before the advent of Reagan, when Republican political figures were embarrassed to be caught in a lie, let alone lie continuously for political gain.

In 1960, America was making U-2 flights over Russia. The Russians finally were able to shoot one down and the pilot was captured. President Eisenhower was unaware the pilot was captured and he denied ordering the flight. Ike lied in the interest of our national security, not for political gain. President Nixon was associated with some scandals and was forced to leave office once his lies were made public. He had the decency to be contrite and apologize for his actions.

Of course, Reagan changed all that. He not only made it OK to lie but promoted lying for political gain. He said his "voodoo economics" would be good for the long-term financial well-being of America. Instead, he tripled the debt in only eight years. Lying wasn't the only thing Reagan was (in)famous for. He also made it OK to hate poor people, especially single mothers, while giving welfare to the rich. Recall his myth about the welfare mother driving a new car? He made it OK to commit treason by selling weapons to our enemies. And, he made it OK for corrupt political figures, such as Reagan and Gingrich, to be in bed with corrupt religious figures, such as Cal Thomas and Jerry Falwell.

Of course, Traitor Trump has built on Reagan's lies, telling 25,000+ and the BIG LIE about the 2020 election being stolen. His lies made us vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has infected 71 million and killed 850,000. Of course, he's had lots of help from Alabama Republicans.

Carl Hess

Ozark

