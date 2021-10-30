 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Mandates are part of life’
0 Comments

‘Mandates are part of life’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey is true to the motto "We Dare Defend Our Rights" when she signed banning the federally vaccine mandate requirements for business with 100 employees or more. The executive order states "Alabamians and Americans alike should have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot certainly not forced by government." It further says "All agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for business." However, unvaccinated citizens with COVID-19 have increased hospitalization, and they are dying in numbers as results.

Our state has always manifested hypocrisy when certain issues are not within its core values reigned by the dominated political party. Let's be honest, we are faced with mandates in so many ways. Motorists must wear seat belts, must follow traffic signals, and must carry liability car insurance. Public buildings display on their doors the signs of no smoking. Do not forget that our children are required to be immunized for certain communicable diseases before school entrance. This pandemic fits the category.

Gov. Ivey uses the word "choice" which denotes oppression for women in the state. Notwithstanding, mandates are part of life which are seem in every work level. For example, employees must be at work on time.

Isaiah J. Ashe

Madison

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

‘I check everything’
Letters

‘I check everything’

  • Updated

I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition.…

Our real fear
Letters

Our real fear

  • Updated

For 50 years Joe Biden has enjoyed a very comfortable life thanks to the voters who elected him to political office and continued to re-elect …

Ineffective
Letters

Ineffective

  • Updated

Over the past 18 months, we've seen how government, in its zeal to "do something," has been laughably incompetent at doing anything useful, bu…

Fight the virus
Letters

Fight the virus

  • Updated

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?
Letters

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?

  • Updated

I wish the City of Dothan would try to find ways to refund to the taxpayers some of the surplus funds. Most of that money was very hard-earned…

What about the children?
Letters

What about the children?

  • Updated

The governor seems to have more sympathy for Alabama prison inmates than she does for the children of Alabama.

Speeding kills
Letters

Speeding kills

  • Updated

My neighborhood, Gateway Estates, has a 25 mph maximum speed limit, yet I have tracked people driving over 59 mph on my street. Over 50% of tr…

‘Outrageous’
Letters

‘Outrageous’

An absurd proposal floating around Congress would have banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions report to the IRS all personal t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert