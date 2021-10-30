Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey is true to the motto "We Dare Defend Our Rights" when she signed banning the federally vaccine mandate requirements for business with 100 employees or more. The executive order states "Alabamians and Americans alike should have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot certainly not forced by government." It further says "All agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for business." However, unvaccinated citizens with COVID-19 have increased hospitalization, and they are dying in numbers as results.

Our state has always manifested hypocrisy when certain issues are not within its core values reigned by the dominated political party. Let's be honest, we are faced with mandates in so many ways. Motorists must wear seat belts, must follow traffic signals, and must carry liability car insurance. Public buildings display on their doors the signs of no smoking. Do not forget that our children are required to be immunized for certain communicable diseases before school entrance. This pandemic fits the category.

Gov. Ivey uses the word "choice" which denotes oppression for women in the state. Notwithstanding, mandates are part of life which are seem in every work level. For example, employees must be at work on time.

Isaiah J. Ashe

Madison