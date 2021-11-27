Married vs single mothers

In January 1968, I was almost half through my second combat tour in Vietnam. My 25-year-old wife was living in a trailer in Ozark with two kids, age six months and 31 months. Her nearest relatives were 200 miles away. My Chinook was shot down in flames, complete loss of hydraulics, and destroyed. Boeing and the Army had indicated there would be no survivors. A Boeing tech rep the next day verified that my crew and passengers were the first to survive such an incident. Of the seven occupants, I was the only one to escape injury.

If I had died that day, my wife of four years would have been an unmarried mother and our two kids would have been orphans. Of course, my wife would have had no "family values" (morals) and would have been the subject of contempt from some, such as one of your letter writing Republican political figures who says those who look out for single mothers are "warped."

I can see why he favors married mothers, such as Trump's third wife, whose unclothed pictures have appeared on social media and position is, "I don't really care, do u?" In addition, she can be proud of her husband whose daddy reportedly bribed a doctor to keep him safe from the military draft.

Carl Hess

Ozark