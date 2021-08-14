Marxism is alive and well in the USA

Marxism is currently spreading quickly in America, via the “lunatic left” movement. The lunatic left has its poisonous tentacles in many aspects of US society, composing a sizeable portion of the media, judges, academia, celebrities/athletes, and the Democratic Party.

The lunatic left’s goal is to destroy this country and create a socialist America. The lunatic left has found a power base in the Democratic Party. The lunatic left actually controls the Democratic Party; they are one in the same.

Here is a small sample of the damage caused by the lunatic left’s policies. Soaring crime rates in many major cities. Defunding of the police. Indoctrination of our youth through blatant distortions of history through the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory. Spreading lies like systemic racism and white supremacy in America. Tearing down statues and rioting in major Democratic-controlled cities. Wokeism, cancel culture and climate change lies. Legislative spending bills filled with tons of socialist wish-list items. A porous border and loss of energy independence. A desire to pack the Supreme Court, add liberal-controlled DC and Puerto Rico as states and end the Senate filibuster. Nation-weakening foreign policies. And the list goes on. The destruction of this country is happening brick-by-brick, right before our eyes.