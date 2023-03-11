As I watched the beating and murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five black policeman, I kept thinking “how could this happen?” Unfortunately, it was as predictable as a Kamala Harris 5th grade lecture followed by a cackling fit.

As they always do; the woke Left invented the problem of widespread police racism. Their answer was to defund and demonize all police. Of course, the entire Democrat Party, High Tech, Corporate Media, and our brilliant universities quickly jumped on board and every Democrat-controlled city and state followed suit. Even blue cities in red states like Memphis couldn’t wait to defund and demoralize their police departments. Now the Tennessee city has the highest murder rate in the country. Who could have seen this coming?

In the wake of the George Floyd’s murder, Memphis took away the pensions of its police department. This was followed by requiring city police to live within the city limits and county requirements to live within the county. The predictable result was the exodus and resignation of veteran police officers. No one wants their children going to a public school in the Memphis area or buy a worthless house they know will only depreciate in price. Even most workers for FedEx or any industry in Memphis come from northern Mississippi or southeast Arkansas. They may work there but few want to live there. Even public-school teachers send their children to private schools. Like most Democrat- run cities, the animals are running the zoo.

Realizing the need for police officers when it was too late, Memphis dropped the rigorous PD testing procedures and set up its own. All five thugs were hired using new city standards. Two were even hired using “enhancing diversity” standards. Who could have seen this coming? Anybody!

Jim Faust

Dothan