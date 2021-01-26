Mental illness and the homeless

When I saw the story of Ms. Rebecca Baker accused of arson, all I could think was, “what a tragedy.” This poor lady is not a criminal, she is mentally ill in need of medication and help, not incarceration in jail. Unfortunately she was one of ours at Love in Action, a docile lady just trying to survive. So many of our homeless people can function as long as they take their psychiatric meds. As a volunteer physician, I see them while they are on work release, and when they get out of jail they continue to come to us for help. While in jail on their meds they do well and can hold down a job and care for themselves, but then they are released and have, at best, a minimum wage job, no insurance, and no way to buy their psychiatric meds. Then over weeks without their medication, they become increasingly psychotic, unable to work, at the mercy of the street. Then, like poor Rebecca, they may do something “crazy” like set a house on fire then wait around to be arrested.