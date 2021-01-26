Mental illness and the homeless

When I saw the story of Ms. Rebecca Baker accused of arson, all I could think was, “what a tragedy.” This poor lady is not a criminal, she is mentally ill in need of medication and help, not incarceration in jail. Unfortunately she was one of ours at Love in Action, a docile lady just trying to survive. So many of our homeless people can function as long as they take their psychiatric meds. As a volunteer physician, I see them while they are on work release, and when they get out of jail they continue to come to us for help. While in jail on their meds they do well and can hold down a job and care for themselves, but then they are released and have, at best, a minimum wage job, no insurance, and no way to buy their psychiatric meds. Then over weeks without their medication, they become increasingly psychotic, unable to work, at the mercy of the street. Then, like poor Rebecca, they may do something “crazy” like set a house on fire then wait around to be arrested.
Alabama has a horrible, nonexistent mental health program. Spectracare will see these patients but requires a cash copayment which most cannot afford, and once antipsychotic meds are prescribed, the patients cannot afford to buy them.
We at Love in Action free medical clinic give them what we have, but we cannot afford to buy these meds. If the local police and city leaders want to resolve this chronic problem, then keeping these mentally ill patients on their meds and out of trouble benefits everyone.
I suggest that state or local funds be appropriated to buy a standard formulary of antipsychotic drugs. We at Love in Action clinic will administer the medications to former inmates or homeless with psychiatric illness. These meds can be stored at sheriff’s office and we will sign for them as they are needed at the clinic.
Purchasing and providing these medications is much less expensive than housing mentally ill patients in jail and they will be less of a danger to themselves and others if their illness can be controlled.
Steven Stokes MD
Volunteer physician at Love in Action
Dothan