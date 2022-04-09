 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Might Putin help Trump toadies?

  • 0

Trumpettes -- three in particular – are blasting their spiels on local television.

One wants to start a one-woman convoy; another loves posing with helicopters; and our governor loves pausing for a few seconds in what she apparently thinks is cute while searching in vain for something good to say about President Biden. But it comes across as her “finest hour.” The silence is far superior to anything she has said since taking office.

The one thing these three have in common is building a wall.

But this shouldn’t be a problem. Trump adores Putin, the No. 1 communist thug. Communists are the world leaders in building walls, and since Trump and Putin are pals, Putin surely wouldn’t mind taking a little time off from murdering women and children in Ukraine to help Trump’s toadies in their noble task.

M.K. Andrews

Taylor

