Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alabama lawmakers' proposal to give $6,900 per year per child to give parents options to move their children to private or homeschooling is truly a misappropriation of state funds.

Sen. Larry Stutts stated the legislation would allow parents the "freedom to make the best decision for their children." He also stated "We're last in education in just about every measurable category, and I'm tired of being last. ... I think parents are ultimately responsible for their children's education, and when you put parents in charge, things change."

As far as Alabama being last, well that is just a false statement. We rank near the top of the bottom 33% percentile. Not great but definitely not the worst.

Also, it would be best if Sen. Stutts looked at results of testing. In reading proficiency, public school students perform better than scholarship students in 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, & 10th grades. In math proficiency, public school students perform better than scholarship students in 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th & 10th grades. A University of Alabama analysis stated “it is noteworthy that in 25 out of the 34 (78 percent) comparisons made there was no significant difference between the scholarship recipients and students attending public schools in the state…” The claim by those in the school-choice industry is that scholarship students perform significantly better than students in poverty but those students have always performed well below public and scholarship students. Another reason for a livable wage!

We had these discussions in Headland back in the early ‘70s when there was an effort to establish a private school and I had children. The majority of those in attendance were against such an effort. The general logic was integration was here to stay and it would be best if kids had a good foundation in social integration as well as to get “all” kids educated in a well-balanced environment. In addition, most of us had faith in our Headland teachers, who are great. It paid off as Headland was one of the few communities not to have a private school and our Headland schools rank better than most schools in the tristate area. There were many Headland parents who placed their kids in private schools but, within a few years, most had their kids back in the Headland schools when they saw there was no collapse in educational standards or behavior. I saw this with my own eyes.

While most private schools do not perform better than public schools, I will admit that the Wiregrass has a few excellent private schools.

I have no problem with parents making the decision that they want their kids to be home-schooled or enrolled at a private school. But that is a private choice and public taxpayers should not have to pay for that decision.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky