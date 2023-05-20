Luke Douglas’ May 7 letter to the editor is as cherry-picked as Mr. Broxton’s letter he criticized. Slavery was the elephant in the room and tariffs and taxation along with two competing cultures brought about Mr. Lincoln’s unconstitutional War of Northern Aggression. Constitutionally, the South had more legal and moral standing to leave the Union than our founders did to leave the British Empire. But we could fill the pages of this paper from cover to cover with tired old arguments about that.

The average Southern soldier wasn’t a slave owner and did not come from a slave-owning family. As with any war there were as many reasons men went to fight as there were men, each by his own conviction. The Southern soldier fought to defend his understanding of the constitution and his kith and kin, home and hearth against invading mercenaries sent to subjugate his people. In fact, Lincoln viewed secession as a mob action to be put down and the seceding Southern states forcibly returned to the union. The issue was secession and reunion as Lincoln’s comments just before and in the beginning of the war will prove.

Where I do agree with Mr. Douglas is we should put the war behind us. Those of us who revere our heroic ancestors and their military history would be glad to do that just as soon as the Democrat-supported street thugs AntiFa and MBL, left-wing elitists, and the indoctrinated college entitlement crowd stopped destroying memorials to our war dead. It would also help if the Renaming Commission was abolished and the politically weaponized JCS stopped erasing our heritage. Who knows, maybe recruitment will pick up again if the South which makes up the majority of the military didn’t think we were being treated as second class citizens.

Larry Brown

Dale County