top story editor's pick Missed 9/11 recognition Sep 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unless I missed it, there was no recognition in today's (Sept. 11) e-edition of the tragic events 22 years ago. How could the Dothan Eagle possibly not acknowledge 9/11?Cindy WhiddonDothan Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular ‘The problem is Biden and his people’ This is to respond to Luke Douglas's Aug. 12 letter claiming that “As most Alabamians who follow legitimate news are aware, Sen. Tommy Tubervi… Tuberville’s ‘deplorable’ conduct Regarding the deplorable conduct of Tommy Tuberville by stonewalling military promotions I will lay out some chilling facts. Thankful for workers this Labor Day There are so many people to thank publicly, people whose jobs are not often glamorous, but without their valuable assistance, our lives would … More to the story, surely The Aug. 16 front page headline, “SEIZED … but not silenced,” is a tribute to the dedicated journalists of the Marion County Record, a weekly …