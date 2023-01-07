Moore’s ‘confidential’ vote for McCarthy

On Tuesday I called Congressman Barry Moore’s office to find out who he was going to vote for Speaker of the House. Get this -- I was told, “It’s confidential.”

I was beside myself that my congressman would basically tell his constituents that they weren’t good enough to know how he was going to represent us. A couple hours later I found out why -- he was voting for Kevin McCarthy and obviously knew his constituency wouldn’t like that.

Since Moore doesn’t answer his own phones and instead has staffers do it, you can’t get any information as to why he was voting that way. The staffer just asks if you have any comments for him, she does not have any information to give you.

So, why did Moore vote for Kevin McCarthy? We know it’s not because McCarthy is an honorable, selfless, moral man. He worked in the shadows against President Trump. He’s the roommate of a known establishment RINO media personality. He’s disgustingly entitled. He’s a Californian.

So please Congressman Moore, give us the truth about why you support him. It’s OK if you tell us you did it for campaign money. That would at least be honest.

Nate Travers

Taylor