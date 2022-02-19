More questions than answers

"Our View" in the Eagle on Feb. 8 raises the looming question: “Why not improve ‘failing’ public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?”

That question raises several more questions:

How long has Alabama been improving failing schools?

What is needed to improve failing schools?

Is it money? If so, how much money? (Never enough, is it?)

How does our per-pupil allocation compare to other states and to the reading and math levels of other states?

What are we getting for the dollars we spend on public education?

What do we consider a “basic level of education?”

Yes, parents have the option to home school or private school in lieu of public school. Yet, they continue to pay taxes for the public education system.

What do you consider a “strong and detailed strategy” to improve the quality of education?

How do you define “quality” of public education?