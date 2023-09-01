The Aug. 16 front page headline, “SEIZED … but not silenced,” is a tribute to the dedicated journalists of the Marion County Record, a weekly newspaper in the small town of Marion, Kansas. They got the job done with a couple of old computers police ignored during an illegal raid in which computers, cell phones, and other items were confiscated. The equipment was reportedly taken to gather evidence related to charges by a restaurant owner against the newspaper.

The newspaper was also probing Police Chief Gideon Cody’s departure from Kansas City’s police department prior to his arrival in Marion. Wyhen asked if the newspaper’s investigation of Cody had anything to do with the raid, Bernie Rhodes, the paper’s attorney, said: “I think it’s a remarkable coincidence if it didn’t.”

In addition to plundering the Marion County Record office, police raided the home of co-owners Joan Meyer and her son Eric, who said it was remindful of a Gestapo tactic. Joan was unable to eat or sleep because of the stress. She died on Aug. 11 because of it, according to Eric. He said she had been in excellent health until the invasion of their home.

More than likely, additional information will be forthcoming about this story. Police have already been ordered to return everything they took from the Meyers home and offices of the newspaper.

As Yogi Berra famously said: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

William H. Bell

Dothan