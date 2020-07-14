In response to “Did Native Americans live in the Wiregrass” (Answer Man, June 8), years ago, I obtained a copy of “Wiregrass Sagas” by Oscar L. Tompkins of the Dothan Bar (no copyright date).
Among the many anecdotes about the Wiregrass was a paragraph entitled “The Emassees and Malungins.” These were two separate settlements of Native Americans that had somehow avoided the military forced removal of Native Americans who lived in the Eastern United States in the 1830s. With serious study, one can find other examples of pockets of Native Americans missed by the enforcement of the Indian Removal Acts of 1830.
The “Trail of Tears” was but one of more than 100 cases of Indian removal to lands west of the Red River.
According to Judge Tompkins, the Emassees lived near the mouth of the Mercer (Omussee) Creek near Columbia. The Malungins, a mixed community of African Americans and some part of the lower Creeks were known to reside some three to six miles northeast of Dothan toward Webb as late as 1865. According to the “Sagas,” the fate of these communities is unknown.
Albert Picketts’ “A History of Alabama” has a great deal of information about the earliest contact with Native Americans in the southeast United States.
Bob Hall
Dothan
‘America … what a country!’
My wife and I moved to Dothan from northern California late last year. Considering the events of this year, we are glad to be here.
We pretty much stay at home, wear masks in public and do our best to avoid large crowds. That means watching a lot of television and, therefore, we have a ringside seat to a lot of the civil unrest in our country. I grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and was particularly dismayed when I saw a mob enter Golden Gate Park and tear down the statues of Christopher Columbus, Fr. Junipero Serra (founder of California Missions) and Francis Scott Key, who wrote our national anthem.
With regard to Christopher Columbus, he has been under attack for years, especially in northern California. During the 1980s, the Berkeley city council changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.
Fr. Serra brought Christianity to the West coast by establishing the California Missions and some Native Americans did not have a good experience, as some were persecuted. The cancel culture has jumped all over that. The night the mob went into Golden Gate Park to tear the statues down, I was concerned that they would continue to Mission Dolores and cause destruction or even try to burn it down. Look at what happened in Minneapolis. Finally, Francis Scott Key was not a perfect person either, so his statue must come down, too. I am wondering how long it will take for someone to want to change the national anthem or simply do away with it. What if we changed the anthem to The International? It has a catchy tune and the lyrics would resonate favorably with progressives and leftists of today. I could see Nancy Pelosi locked arm-in-arm with Chuck Schumer, heads held high, hands over heart, eyes twinkling as they sang the first refrain.
My wife and I were having a discussion a few weeks ago and she mentioned that perhaps Mount Rushmore could be targeted next. Almost on cue, that discussion is underway.
Now I am beginning to worry about the Statue of Liberty. There is talk about it already.
The great Russian comic Yaakov Smirnov once said, “America … what a country!” Indeed.
Steve DeLury
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.