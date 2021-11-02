When I turned 23, I received a gift of $500. This was a long time ago and $500 was a lot of money. I was a young police officer and my monthly pay was only $300!

That $500 “gift” wasn’t in a check or cash. It was sent to me on a plastic card ironically named a “MasterCard.” True to its name, it became my “master” for the next four years. Every month a statement came demanding a payment of interest and a small re-payment of the $500. Thirty dollars a month for 48 months -- $940 in interest to pay off my $500 gift!

I had “spent” my $500 gift almost immediately upon receipt and it probably wasn’t on anything worthwhile, but “credit cards” were newcomers on the financial scene and I didn’t have any training in its use. Credit cards weren’t around when I was in school.

If my granddad didn’t have the money in his pocket to pay for something, he waited until he did have the money. “Neither a borrower nor a lender be” was something I heard him say more times than I can count, and that was before credit cards! He had passed on before they came on the scene but I know he would never have accepted one, especially unsolicited in the mail. It would have been cut up and thrown in the fire.