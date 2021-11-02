 Skip to main content
‘Neither a borrower nor a lender be’
‘Neither a borrower nor a lender be’

When I turned 23, I received a gift of $500. This was a long time ago and $500 was a lot of money. I was a young police officer and my monthly pay was only $300!

That $500 “gift” wasn’t in a check or cash. It was sent to me on a plastic card ironically named a “MasterCard.” True to its name, it became my “master” for the next four years. Every month a statement came demanding a payment of interest and a small re-payment of the $500. Thirty dollars a month for 48 months -- $940 in interest to pay off my $500 gift!

I had “spent” my $500 gift almost immediately upon receipt and it probably wasn’t on anything worthwhile, but “credit cards” were newcomers on the financial scene and I didn’t have any training in its use. Credit cards weren’t around when I was in school.

If my granddad didn’t have the money in his pocket to pay for something, he waited until he did have the money. “Neither a borrower nor a lender be” was something I heard him say more times than I can count, and that was before credit cards! He had passed on before they came on the scene but I know he would never have accepted one, especially unsolicited in the mail. It would have been cut up and thrown in the fire.

Every day those elected to run our country spend money we don’t have on projects we don’t need, all in the interest of buying votes to stay in the position of power they have come to love. They even borrow money to give it away, and we keep electing them.

Let’s cut up the national credit card and throw it in the fire.

Rant ends with my granddad's admonition ringing in my ears…“Neither a borrower nor a lender be!”

John Gormley

Dothan

