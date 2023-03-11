Contributing events leading up to the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor remain hidden from many “graduated" people even to this day.

Relentless hounding by Winston Churchill to get US President Franklin D. Roosevelt to drag us into World War II in Europe finally saw fruition, but through the back door.

The British Elites declared war on the German people after Germany retook land they considered stolen from them at the Treaty of Versailles.

Japan and Germany were allies and FDR arranged for Japanese assets in the US to be frozen (stolen), and along with embargoes on scrap metal, and oil, these were blatant acts of war. This means that the Dec. 7, 1941, attack was neither exactly "unprovoked," and nor was it very "sneaky," since US Naval Intelligence had broken the Japanese code and knew that "Land of the Rising Sun" carriers were steaming toward Hawaii.

Admiral Kimmel and General Short, in command at Hawaii, were initially dishonored, but exonerated decades later by the US Congress, since they had both been purposely misled.

After the "unprovoked" and "sneak" attack, even leaders like non-interventionist Charles Lindbergh, Jr. were bamboozled by the deceit and treachery.

Now we have Victoria Nuland calling for NeoNazis, that she helped to install in Ukraine, the most corrupt country in Europe, to begin bombing the people of Crimea, which has Russia's only warm-water port, and where the voters turned out at 84% and voted 97% to once more be part of Russia as they had been for hundreds of years.

Since Victoria Nuland's Maidan Revolution in 2014, corrupt Zelensky and his NeoNazi and US Government puppetmasters, using YOUR tax dollars, have murdered 15,000 innocent Russians living in Eastern Ukraine. And now Crimea?

In January 2022 this became more than Vladimir Putin could stand; is it OK with you?

Joe Fondren

Hartford