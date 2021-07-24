Never intended a democracy

As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from history, namely:
(1) The United States is not, and was never intended to be, a democracy. The founding fathers rejected that idea early in their deliberations, and for good reasons. To quote Dr. David Matthews, political science professor and ex-president of the University of Alabama: “Democracy doesn't work because ‘people are too easily led’. Also, ‘the will of the majority tends to take on the virtue of morality’.
(2) The Supreme Court's powers and responsibilities are to be specified by Congress.
(3) The provisions in the Bill of Rights were opposed by so many representatives that the Constitution could not be passed with them included. Those proposals were brought up later for consideration. Proposals to outlaw "bribing" elected officials, and, government fostering and promoting "monopolies" could not be passed and were not included in the Bill of Rights.
It is not so hard to understand the controversies of the past when we see all around us scorn and disrespect for our country and the principles on which it was founded. Note that every single one of the founding fathers believed in God and ascribed to Christian principles. George Washington said that the Constitution was written for a religious people. He also cautioned against political parties as being divisive.
Failure to understand political history or even study the Constitution have allowed partisan politicians to subvert basic beliefs that have held Americans together for centuries, even through a major civil war. In the end, to maintain a nation, there must be something that everyone agrees on. May God have mercy on us and on the whole world.
Daniel W. Jones
Newton