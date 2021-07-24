 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Never intended a democracy
0 Comments

Never intended a democracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from history, namely:

(1) The United States is not, and was never intended to be, a democracy. The founding fathers rejected that idea early in their deliberations, and for good reasons. To quote Dr. David Matthews, political science professor and ex-president of the University of Alabama: “Democracy doesn't work because ‘people are too easily led’. Also, ‘the will of the majority tends to take on the virtue of morality’.

(2) The Supreme Court's powers and responsibilities are to be specified by Congress.

(3) The provisions in the Bill of Rights were opposed by so many representatives that the Constitution could not be passed with them included. Those proposals were brought up later for consideration. Proposals to outlaw "bribing" elected officials, and, government fostering and promoting "monopolies" could not be passed and were not included in the Bill of Rights.

It is not so hard to understand the controversies of the past when we see all around us scorn and disrespect for our country and the principles on which it was founded. Note that every single one of the founding fathers believed in God and ascribed to Christian principles. George Washington said that the Constitution was written for a religious people. He also cautioned against political parties as being divisive.

Failure to understand political history or even study the Constitution have allowed partisan politicians to subvert basic beliefs that have held Americans together for centuries, even through a major civil war. In the end, to maintain a nation, there must be something that everyone agrees on. May God have mercy on us and on the whole world.

Daniel W. Jones

Newton

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Rep. Moore and statesmanship
Letters

Rep. Moore and statesmanship

  • Updated

In response to the July 14 letter written by Virginia Howard from Enterprise, “We need more like him,” concerning Rep. Barry Moore, I wish to …

Why not lower taxes?
Letters

Why not lower taxes?

I was in Marianna, Florida, and see that they have a 7.5% sales tax, no sales tax on groceries, and no state income tax. Yet Jackson County an…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I was in the Army and we had a weak leader in our chain of command, we would quip, “He couldn’t lead a bowling ball down a rain gutter.” …

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Vaccine initiative was smooth
Letters

Vaccine initiative was smooth

As a career federal bureaucrat, I was most pleased that something so seemingly complicated yet vital went off so smoothly. I refer to the worl…

Dothan has a fireworks problem
Letters

Dothan has a fireworks problem

This past week marked another year my neighbors and I were forced to suffer through loud deafening fireworks shot off by inconsiderate people …

Wrong celebration?
Letters

Wrong celebration?

I enjoyed, again, reading Bill Perkins’ column, "Plimpton’s pyrotechnics," about George Plimpton on the July 4, 2021, edition of the Dothan Eagle.

‘We need more like him’
Letters

‘We need more like him’

  • Updated

Dana Hall McCain's July 1 column, "Rep. Barry Moore turns back on Capitol Police" was filled with half-truths, thereby painting him in troubli…

Vaccines and pandemic
Letters

Vaccines and pandemic

We see many people doing their best to combat the pandemic, including medical personnel, scientists, and media outlets (including the Dothan E…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert