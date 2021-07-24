Never intended a democracy

As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from history, namely:

(1) The United States is not, and was never intended to be, a democracy. The founding fathers rejected that idea early in their deliberations, and for good reasons. To quote Dr. David Matthews, political science professor and ex-president of the University of Alabama: “Democracy doesn't work because ‘people are too easily led’. Also, ‘the will of the majority tends to take on the virtue of morality’.

(2) The Supreme Court's powers and responsibilities are to be specified by Congress.

(3) The provisions in the Bill of Rights were opposed by so many representatives that the Constitution could not be passed with them included. Those proposals were brought up later for consideration. Proposals to outlaw "bribing" elected officials, and, government fostering and promoting "monopolies" could not be passed and were not included in the Bill of Rights.