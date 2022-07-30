 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New ‘days of infamy’

We now have three "days which will live in infamy." The original was Dec. 7, 1941, then Sept. 11, 2001, and now, thanks to Republican terrorists, Jan. 6, 2021.

We older Vietnam vets might add another – Aug. 2, 1964, which was the Gulf of Tonkin incident. It led to the eventual escalation of the Vietnam War. During the weeks following the incident, I was involved in a flurry of activity at Fort Benning: Gathering equipment to ship to Vietnam; moving my house trailer and pregnant wife to Ozark; and getting a number of shots. U.S. Rep. Barry Moore hadn't been born, so no one was agitating against the military getting shots. In less than 2 months, I was flying combat missions over the Mekong Delta.

That year was relatively easy compared to my second tour (67-68). No occupants of the aircraft I commanded were killed or wounded and not even one of my aircraft was shot down and destroyed. And I carried no bodies of Americans off the battlefield.

The main "hazard" was boredom after the missions were flown. There was no TV, English-speaking radio, no voice communication with relatives. So, I sometimes listened to the English propaganda coming from Radio Peking to see what our enemies were saying. Of course, it was lies and hate directed toward America. I wondered how anyone could be so stupid as to listen to that garbage. Now, I wonder no more.

If I get the urge to see what America's enemies are saying, I can tune in Fox "News", listen to some right-wing religious figures on radio, or read columns by some writers on the editorial page and Barry Moore's Facebook page.

Carl Hess

Ozark

