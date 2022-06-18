No electric trucks?

I just got your notice about a fuel surcharge. Why in the heck haven’t you followed President Biden’s guidance and switched to electric trucks so you would not be paying for fuel?
Clarence Ebbinga
Enterprise
In reference to the editorial cartoon published on the May 24 Opinion page, reckon Jeff Stahler, who does those worthless cartoon pieces, will…
It's time to stop crying, wringing our hands, shaking our heads in disbelief, paying lip service to gun control, and listening to ineffective …
As is common the past few years, today I read that the City of Dothan is swimming in revenues once again – currently more than $10 million abo…
My original thought was to dictate a plan in how the Democratic nominees for state and local offices could get their houses in order this midt…
Some of the Atlanta Braves' games are now on Apple pay TV (most recently Friday, June 3, 2022) instead of Bally.
I’ve always said, “A majority of legislative bodies (city councils, county commissions, state legislatures and Congress) only fund law enforce…
The Sunday, May 22, paper made me sad for the sorry state of practical education in the USA. Letter writer Linda of Newton doesn’t realize the…
In your May 26 editorial, “Governed by a dwindling few,” I agree that having someone elected by under 10% of voters is simply insane.
Hitler had his Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment run by Joseph Goebbels. In fact, to quote former Democrat presidential candidat…
