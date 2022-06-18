 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No electric trucks?

I just got your notice about a fuel surcharge. Why in the heck haven’t you followed President Biden’s guidance and switched to electric trucks so you would not be paying for fuel?

Clarence Ebbinga

Enterprise

