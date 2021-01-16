 Skip to main content
No evidence of ‘antifa’
No evidence of 'antifa'

A recent letter to the editor cites "antifa" — anti-fascism — as the force behind the recent seditious insurrection mounted by white supremacist terrorists on Jan. 6, 2021, a day that will live on in infamy.

There is absolutely no evidence that the claim of the letter writer is true. Abundantly present were indications of anti-Semitiscm in the Holocaust-honoring shirt worn by one of the demonstrators. It is very evident who they were and where they came from — racists, seditionists, insurrectionists, and destroyers of democracy and the best of American ideals.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

