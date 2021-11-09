No improvement

I have seen very little commentary in the Eagle or elsewhere about the recently completed traffic roundabout at Taylor Road and Campbellton Highway. Is it the panacea that it was touted to be or is it making a poor situation worse? I think the latter.

Roundabouts in general, if properly designed, are helpful, safe, and convenient aids to expedited traffic flow--in some locations. This one is not. Instead of all roads coming in to the roundabout centered on the circle, this one is lopsided toward Taylor Road causing vehicles desiring to go straight south on Campbellton to make a huge loop to the west to get around and continue on. It is awkward and unpleasant to navigate.

To make matters worse, Homerun Drive through James Oates Park has been shut down, ostensibly “for construction,” forcing vehicles going south on Campbellton or 231 to use the new roundabout even though it increases travel distance and the number of maneuvers required.

To my mind, this is not good planning or traffic engineering. Instead it is an expensive and inconvenient experiment in traffic control that has made matters worse. Residents, visitors and taxpayers deserve better.

J. Ken Miller, AIA, Architect

Rehobeth