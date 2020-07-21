No leadership on coronavirus issue

America has 4% of the world's population and 25% of the cases of COVID-19 (aka Trumpvirus). What or who does the U.S. have that other nations don't have? On July 15, the virus count was 3.4 million (one of which is my wife of 56 years who is in quarantine in a local nursing home) and 136,500 deaths. Reliable sources have estimated that between 36,000 and 60,000 of those deaths could have been prevented if the Trumpvirus had been taken seriously just two weeks earlier instead of being called a "hoax."
But, let's take it one step further. Suppose a real president had been elected in 2016 instead of "The Real Donald Trump," who even Martha Roby declared was unfit to be president? We could have a pandemic plan in place, an adequate stockpile of supplies and equipment, a good relationship with other nations to help with this fight. Someone who would show empathy with the victims instead of being occupied with "protecting" statues to traitors. Someone who would see that money was spent on hospitals, supplies, and personnel instead of selfishly lining his own pockets with a record amount of taxpayer money.
Last week, we were treated to the GOP runoff for two offices in the U.S. Congress. All candidates were falling all over themselves to outdo each other as to how much they worship Trump. I didn't hear single word about the Trumpvirus from any of the four. All four claim to be supporters of the military but none had any thoughts on Trump's lack of reaction to the alleged bounty being paid by his friend Putin to the Taliban for killing members of the U.S. military. None of these four are fit to hold any office at the state or national level because of their Trump worship.
Carl Hess
Ozark