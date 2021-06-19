 Skip to main content
Not a matter of 'choice'
Not a matter of 'choice'

Last week, Alabama 2nd District Congressman Barry Moore was on Facebook whining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should "fully reopen" congress and eliminate all safeguards for the coronavirus. Moore and other Republicans seem to think, if the deadly virus is ignored, it won't bother them. Dig up the late Herman Cain and ask him about that approach.

Have you heard Moore utter one word of sympathy for the 33 million (including my wife of 57 years) who have been afflicted by the virus? Have you heard him, even once, urge everyone to get fully vaccinated? Has he set an example by getting vaccinated himself? Two months ago, the nursing home in Ozark where my wife has been a resident for 22 months began to allow family members who have been fully vaccinated to visit in patients' rooms. I'm glad for the restriction. The dumbest thing I have heard recently is that getting vaccinated should be "my choice."

During my last tour in Vietnam, the Army developed an armor plate, known as a "chicken plate" to protect crew members' torso. It was hot, heavy, and uncomfortable, but would stop a .30-caliber round at close range. A young officer was assigned as copilot on the Chinook I commanded and asserted it was his choice not to wear the chicken plate. I informed him he was wrong. A couple of months later, he was flying with another aircraft commander who didn't enforce the rules. He was killed by a single round to the chest by a .30-caliber while on approach to a “secure” landing zone.

The surest way to ensure the virus will be a deadly threat for a long time is to follow the example of Moore and other Republicans who have no respect for human life.

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
