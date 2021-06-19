Not a matter of 'choice'

Last week, Alabama 2nd District Congressman Barry Moore was on Facebook whining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should "fully reopen" congress and eliminate all safeguards for the coronavirus. Moore and other Republicans seem to think, if the deadly virus is ignored, it won't bother them. Dig up the late Herman Cain and ask him about that approach.

Have you heard Moore utter one word of sympathy for the 33 million (including my wife of 57 years) who have been afflicted by the virus? Have you heard him, even once, urge everyone to get fully vaccinated? Has he set an example by getting vaccinated himself? Two months ago, the nursing home in Ozark where my wife has been a resident for 22 months began to allow family members who have been fully vaccinated to visit in patients' rooms. I'm glad for the restriction. The dumbest thing I have heard recently is that getting vaccinated should be "my choice."