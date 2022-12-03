 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not assault weapons

The intellectual dishonesty of the picture of guns on the front page of the Nov. 28 Dothan Eagle with the headline "Targeting semi-automatics" is appalling.

First of all, the weapons shown are not assault weapons if an assault weapon is one used by the Armed Forces of the United States or any other military that I am aware of.

Secondly they do not represent the majority of semi-automatic weapons that are owned by law-abiding American citizens. Ever hunt doves, quail, pheasant, turkey, shoot trap or skeet? Anyone own a pistol? It’s just another example of the Dothan Eagle printing what comes from corporate. No need to do any research; probably just following "the science."

I would suggest that the editor of the Eagle relishes the science fiction being fed by all those social scientists.

Penny Palmer

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
