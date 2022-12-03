The intellectual dishonesty of the picture of guns on the front page of the Nov. 28 Dothan Eagle with the headline "Targeting semi-automatics" is appalling.

First of all, the weapons shown are not assault weapons if an assault weapon is one used by the Armed Forces of the United States or any other military that I am aware of.

Secondly they do not represent the majority of semi-automatic weapons that are owned by law-abiding American citizens. Ever hunt doves, quail, pheasant, turkey, shoot trap or skeet? Anyone own a pistol? It’s just another example of the Dothan Eagle printing what comes from corporate. No need to do any research; probably just following "the science."

I would suggest that the editor of the Eagle relishes the science fiction being fed by all those social scientists.

Penny Palmer

Enterprise