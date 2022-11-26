 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Not every Christian conservative likes Trump’

The writer of the letter to the Eagle stating "Jesus was/is liberal" has let his hatred of Republicans affect his thinking.

A liberal in our country is one who believes and teaches that gays’ and lesbians’ lifestyles are normal; that there is no such thing as male and females; that able-bodied people have a right to live off others and that profanity should be allowed in public forums.

Surely the writer doesn't believe Jesus goes along with these Democratic Party platforms? Christian conservatives do believe in helping people that need help. I also want the writer to know that not every Christian conservative likes Trump. I personally wish he would ride off in the sunset.

Ken McKissack

Dothan

