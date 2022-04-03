‘Not fit to be dog catcher’

You are to be commended the March 27 editorial page, especially the editorial cartoon, which shows women and children fleeing the burning ruins of Kyiv and one mother is saying, "Just think...those poor Americans are having to pay more than $6 for a gallon of gas."

Maybe you could give some lessons to the new editor/publisher of the Ozark weekly, who seems to believe he has been appointed propaganda minister for a corrupt Republican Party.

Heard the term, "He's not fit to be a dog catcher, let alone a member of congress"? What an insult to honest, competent dog catchers. Why not: "He's not fit to be a member of congress, let alone dog catcher"? Most Alabama Republicans, who have been elected to (or running for) state or national office couldn't catch a blind, one-legged dog locked in a one-hole outhouse with the door locked.

Look at one of the "threesomes" (Mo Brooks, Richard Shelby, and Donald Trump). Mo says Shelby is to blame for most of the debt. However, Mo has been in congress for a decade. When did he first speak out against Shelby being a porker?

Recently, Shelby gave $6 million to (U.S. Senate candidate Katie) Britt. Do you think Shelby earned that by picking cotton? I talked to Shelby (one-on-one) in 1986 when he was running for the senate. In both cases, he assured me he was concerned about the irresponsible Reagan tripling the debt. Then, a few years later, when he switched parties, he admitted he had always been a closet Republican. On the other hand, when did Shelby and Trump first notice Mo seems mentally challenged?

Carl L. Hess

Ozark