Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’

In President Biden’s self-congratulatory and lengthy press conference on Jan. 19, he acknowledged the likelihood of a “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russia. He said this depends on the decision of only one person, Vladimir Putin.

Despite Russia’s deployment of 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, Biden said he doesn’t believe Putin has “made up his mind.”

Putin’s relatively easy acquisition of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, and his provocation of the ongoing separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, suggest he isn’t at all indecisive about an incursion. (Biden now says it will be an “invasion.”)

Regardless of what it will be called, this won’t be a matter of “if,” but “when.”

William H. Bell

Dothan