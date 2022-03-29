‘Not reporting, but fearmongering’

It has become glaringly evident to me over the past 15 months that based on the almost daily “news” articles in print and on the air that Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi and her media choir supporters have no intention of allowing the facts surrounding the Jan. 6 demonstrations to be impartially presented to the American public or to let the tar and feathering abate before the mid-term elections.

The lead editorial of the New York Times on Jan. 1, 2022 states “Every Day Is January 6.” That’s not reporting; that’s fear mongering.

I have a printout that lists over 600 American citizens who have been arrested for alleged crimes committed that day. This massive print-out contains mug shots, ages, hometowns and charges. Where can I obtain a national print-out of ALL of the participants in the lootings and arson and other crimes committed during the riots that were permitted to continue during the summers of 2020 and 2021? Where is a listing of the charges and outcomes for all those involved?

The government claims that it has over 15,000 hours of video of the Jan. 6 demonstrations. How many hours of video does it have of the riots of the summers of 2020 and 2021?

Whatever happened to “innocent until proven guilty?”

Judi Jay

Slocomb