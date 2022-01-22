Not so fast ...

A Jan. 16 Dothan Eagle editorial addresses “personal freedoms” in deciding to forgo a safety helmet when riding a motorcycle and choosing to not wear a seat belt in a vehicle. Both of those matters are addressed in the law as being mandatory. The writer opines that choosing to not wear a helmet or use a seat belt “affects no one else.”

That is not true. If a person chooses to forgo the mandated helmet or seat belt, they will most like receive a serious and possibly fatal injury. The helmet or seat belt has been proven to reduce injuries in a crash.

Consider the person not wearing the seat belt or helmet being injured and requiring transport to an emergency department where they will require attention from the first responders and medical staff. The injured person will dilute the staff available for other patients.

Failure to use “mandated” safety equipment does “affect others,” just like failing to get a vaccination “affects” others.

I am not touting a COVID-19 vaccination. I have had mine. I missed getting polio and many other illnesses because of a vaccine. Choice to get a COVID-19 vaccination is certainly a personal decision, but don’t fool yourself into thinking that the decision doesn’t “affect” others.