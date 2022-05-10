 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Now we need missionaries

  • 0

Every day, we see images on TV of the destruction in Ukraine and the flood of refugees trying to flee to safety. We read in the (Texas) Baptist Standard and other news sources about the Americans who are risking lives voluntarily to relieve the suffering. We also see the small countries around Ukraine welcoming the refugees and the courage of the Ukrainian soldiers. It brings back memories.

Forty-seven years ago last month, Saigon fell and a flood of refugees left and thousands came to the USA. Two weeks later, the first refugee family, a young couple with a week-old baby (the first baby boy to be born at Camp Pendleton, California), arrived in the D.C. area to live at Fort Belvoir with a family of four in a small military duplex.

My wife and and I met them at Dulles Airport at night and they had their belongings in a cardboard box. The young man handed the baby to my wife and said, "Here. Go to Grandma." On the way back to Fort Belvoir, we stopped at a store to get supplies for the baby. They lived with us more than two weeks as the man found a job and an apartment.

People are also reading…

It had been almost 10 years since I had returned from my first combat tour in Vietnam. At that time (1965) I had been married to my 23-year-old wife less than two years and had a five-month old daughter whom I had not seen.

Things are a lot different today. We see Republicans in some states using hatred for refugees as a cornerstone for their political campaigns. The governor of Alabama has even found a cute little phrase to end her commercial. Her opponent and others are no better. The GOP has seemingly declared war on refugees, women, little kids (blood money from the NRA), those born LGBT, and poor people in general.

In the "old days", Christians in the U.S. sent missionaries to other countries to convert them. Now maybe those countries could send missionaries to the U.S.

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supports Mo Brooks

Supports Mo Brooks

When Donald Trump pulled his endorsement from U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks, I had several people ask me if I would still support Brooks for…

A celebrated paper carrier

A celebrated paper carrier

Today I received news I have dreaded for several years. Every day for the last 35 years, with very few exceptions, my beloved Dothan Eagle “pa…

Lincoln: It was taxes, not slavery

Lincoln: It was taxes, not slavery

April is Confederate History Month as proclaimed by the governor and Alabama Board of Education. Monday, April 25, is Confederate Memorial Day…

Grateful for a free press

Grateful for a free press

Though I resent your staff printing letters from writers who are in need of fact checking, I appreciate your efforts to present all points of …

Students should pay their debts

Students should pay their debts

In response to your April 6, 2022, editorial "Debt Burden," I believe this is an issue that should give consideration to taxpayers as they sho…

Logic and reason rare in GOP

Logic and reason rare in GOP

The informed voter notices it's election season when a candidate's muckraking ads hit the airwaves, primarily aimed at the opposition from the…

Wrong side again

Wrong side again

Well, the Eagle editors have come down on the wrong side again. Writing recently, they came out against our legislature for wasting time with …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert