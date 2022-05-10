Now we need missionaries

Every day, we see images on TV of the destruction in Ukraine and the flood of refugees trying to flee to safety. We read in the (Texas) Baptist Standard and other news sources about the Americans who are risking lives voluntarily to relieve the suffering. We also see the small countries around Ukraine welcoming the refugees and the courage of the Ukrainian soldiers. It brings back memories.

Forty-seven years ago last month, Saigon fell and a flood of refugees left and thousands came to the USA. Two weeks later, the first refugee family, a young couple with a week-old baby (the first baby boy to be born at Camp Pendleton, California), arrived in the D.C. area to live at Fort Belvoir with a family of four in a small military duplex.

My wife and and I met them at Dulles Airport at night and they had their belongings in a cardboard box. The young man handed the baby to my wife and said, "Here. Go to Grandma." On the way back to Fort Belvoir, we stopped at a store to get supplies for the baby. They lived with us more than two weeks as the man found a job and an apartment.

It had been almost 10 years since I had returned from my first combat tour in Vietnam. At that time (1965) I had been married to my 23-year-old wife less than two years and had a five-month old daughter whom I had not seen.

Things are a lot different today. We see Republicans in some states using hatred for refugees as a cornerstone for their political campaigns. The governor of Alabama has even found a cute little phrase to end her commercial. Her opponent and others are no better. The GOP has seemingly declared war on refugees, women, little kids (blood money from the NRA), those born LGBT, and poor people in general.

In the "old days", Christians in the U.S. sent missionaries to other countries to convert them. Now maybe those countries could send missionaries to the U.S.

Carl Hess

Ozark