Obama’s failed virus response

A virus came from another country and became a pandemic in the United States. Imagine the president declaring it a national health emergency because it affects some age groups more than the seasonal flu and has a higher case fatality rate.
Okay, then the president declared a national health crisis.
As the cases continued to occur and increase through the spring and the summer, it became increasingly difficult to determine the accumulating number of cases to the point that the CDC began to count actual and "probable" cases when calculating hospitalizations and deaths.
Now imagine the president totally botching the response to the virus, which continued to spread. Then members of congress called on the president to stop travel to the U.S. from the country of origin, but the president refused to do so.
The promised vaccine production was underwhelming; 160 million doses were promised but only 30 million were produced.
Admissions are made by one of the administration’s chief health "czars" that the response to the virus was dreadfully botched by the president's administration. The cases of the virus pass 60 million.
The president was Obama. The virus was H1N1. The Obama-Biden administration abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases even while the virus continued to spread.
So, with that history in mind, don't try to claim Trump didn't do enough. He did a LOT more to halt the spread of COVID 19 than Obama did to stop H1N1, to include a travel ban from China, parking hospital ships (never used) at the docks of large cities, had multiplied thousands of ventilators built, and streamlined the production of a vaccine. All the while letting states decide for themselves the best course of action rather than trying to act like a dictator the way Biden promises to if he manages to make it past Kamala and into the Oval Office.
Some opinion page letter writers spout vitriol in the form personal opinions with no facts and no numbers. They hysterically call people "idiots" and talk about "doing the right thing" (really?) thinking they'll change our minds. They won't. Not now. Not ever. And no matter how bad Biden/Harris makes things with their ridiculously destructive policies, they’ll blame every Biden failure on Trump – just the way Obama blamed Bush for practically his entire term. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise
