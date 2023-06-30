The Biden-Harris administration is granting offshore wind farm leases on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts for about 3.9 million acres 20 nautical miles off the central Atlantic shore and about 1.2 million acres 12 nautical miles off the coast of Oregon, supposedly to help "save the planet."

Most of the firms applying for these wind farm leases are foreign entities that will or are getting U.S. tax breaks to install tens of thousands of offshore windmills. And as part of the "American Recovery and Reinvestment Act," those wind energy companies will get tax breaks "whether the technology worked or not."

Each of those windmills weighs over 1,500 tons and they all contain rare earth elements like neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium, the mining of which causes huge environmental issues. That's not saving the planet. They also contain a lot of oil for lubrication. These things are a great way to save the planet, right?

The 80,000-pound non-recyclable blades on these mills only have a 15-to-20-year useful life before they must be replaced.

Landfills cannot take these 100 to 300 feet long blades because specialized equipment is needed to move and cut them, as they are too big for landfill crushers. That means the old ones replaced on windmills in the ocean will be dropped into the water. That's not saving the planet either.

The noise, vibration, electromagnetic fields, and heat transfer from all those windmills is a big problem. The noise itself is bad enough. Windmills create underwater sound that causes massive problems for marine life. As many as 30 Whales have beached themselves near the existing wind energy farms during the first 3 months of 2023. Most marine life uses sound to navigate, and whales are extremely sensitive to noise. Think of what that’ll do to the fishing industry, not to mention the food supply. What kind of planet-saving plan is that?

Flocks of birds are hammered by those blades spinning like big baseball bats up to 200 mph, so, because of that and all the other issues caused by windmills, the Obama and Biden administrations both issued waivers that exempt wind energy firms from the Endangered Species Act. Oh, and by the way, they plan to do an environmental impact study once the windmills are in place. Is that saving the planet?

The Pentagon says windmill farms will negatively impact defensive radar systems; aircraft and incoming missile detection will be difficult above the wind farms due to because of signal degradation and false targets. Obviously, saving the planet is more important than protecting the populations of coastal cities.

As far back as the 1800s, there have pseudo-scientists cultivating an irrational fear of climate change (some of them because they’re being paid to find evidence for it, real or imagined), and more over the past 25 years they’ve been using their ridiculous computer models to predict that we'll all be dead in ten years if we don’t upend our culture and our whole way of living by embracing their plan to save the world. Meanwhile, they’re subsidizing dirty technology that is creating far worse present and future environmental disasters than anything fossil fuels has ever done.

They're not saving the planet and they know it. Obviously, planet-saving has never been their true motive.

It's evident that the elected and non-elected power brokers making policy and pushing all this destructive change couldn't care less about saving the planet, wildlife, or the planet’s human population. If they did, they wouldn't be working so hard to destroy all three.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise