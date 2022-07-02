 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Oh, what fun this will be’

  • 0

The Social Security Administration better get ready to hire a lot of staff. A fertilized embryo is now a citizen of the United States and must be assigned a Social Security number. Oh, what fun this will be. Picture the lawsuits to come. Will the mother receive death benefits if/when a malformed or undeveloped fetus dies? Will women who suffer miscarriages be investigated for possible homicide?

Men, keep those zippers up. You are now responsible for half of medical costs pertaining to your unborn child's mother, plus child support after baby's birth!

In cases of fathers, uncles, brothers or cousins impregnating a young girl, the lines get very blurry, no?

Don't worry girls, Republicans have your back. And if you must give your baby up for adoption, just call Amy. After all it was her suggestion.

Linda Westphal

Newton

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Double standard

Double standard

In 2018, Sen. Chuck Schumer railed about the high price of gas when it reached $3.25 per gallon, blaming the resident for it.

A Great Society is possible

A Great Society is possible

As we approach the “Juneteenth” holiday marking the 1865 emancipation of the slaves, I ponder on just how “emancipated” a race of people have become.

No electric trucks?

No electric trucks?

I just got your notice about a fuel surcharge. Why in the heck haven’t you followed President Biden’s guidance and switched to electric trucks…

Beware the communists

A YouGov poll found that two-thirds (64%) of Americans did not know that Communist China killed more people than Nazi Germany. This fact is re…

Playing a political game

Playing a political game

I pay pretty close attention to the news I check it on line and I read it on the internet. Trouble is the main stream media seems to be lost f…

Do something!

Do something!

It's time to stop crying, wringing our hands, shaking our heads in disbelief, paying lip service to gun control, and listening to ineffective …

‘Swimming in revenue’

‘Swimming in revenue’

As is common the past few years, today I read that the City of Dothan is swimming in revenues once again – currently more than $10 million abo…

The other side of the coin

The other side of the coin

In reference to the editorial cartoon published on the May 24 Opinion page, reckon Jeff Stahler, who does those worthless cartoon pieces, will…

Another mass shooting

Another mass shooting

My original thought was to dictate a plan in how the Democratic nominees for state and local offices could get their houses in order this midt…

Where are the Braves?

Where are the Braves?

Some of the Atlanta Braves' games are now on Apple pay TV (most recently Friday, June 3, 2022) instead of Bally.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert