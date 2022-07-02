The Social Security Administration better get ready to hire a lot of staff. A fertilized embryo is now a citizen of the United States and must be assigned a Social Security number. Oh, what fun this will be. Picture the lawsuits to come. Will the mother receive death benefits if/when a malformed or undeveloped fetus dies? Will women who suffer miscarriages be investigated for possible homicide?

Men, keep those zippers up. You are now responsible for half of medical costs pertaining to your unborn child's mother, plus child support after baby's birth!

In cases of fathers, uncles, brothers or cousins impregnating a young girl, the lines get very blurry, no?

Don't worry girls, Republicans have your back. And if you must give your baby up for adoption, just call Amy. After all it was her suggestion.

Linda Westphal

Newton