On abortion rights
On abortion rights

In response to the piece by Elana Rabinowitz in the Sept. 9 Eagle concerning abortion rights, it is helpful to consider that no matter how the abortion is performed, whether by a back-street butcher using a rusty coat hanger or in a modern antiseptic room by a competent surgeon using the finest instruments, the outcome is the same in both cases -- a baby dies!

While I oppose her convictions, I do not propose, in any way, to condemn Ms. Rabinowitz, her position, or her right to speak her mind, but wish to point out that our society applies capital punishment for terrible, horrendous, heinous criminal activity and ask, as I have on previous occasions, what crime has this baby committed?

James Adie

Enterprise

