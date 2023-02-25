I recently read an article that said the states with stricter gun laws have fewer crimes of violence. In fact there is no correlation between stricter gun laws and less crime.

Switzerland has compulsory military service. At age 18 they are trained and issued a rifle that they keep until their 60s. That means every able-bodied man is armed but they have few firearm crimes. In the United States, the state of Vermont has no laws against owning or carrying a firearm and they have a lower crime rate than their neighboring state of New York, which has very strict handgun laws.

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, those who would give up liberty to gain security deserve neither nor will receive neither. This country was founded on the idea that people want freedom more than safety. Of course, total freedom would be chaos and total safety would be absolute prison. Freedom requires the surrender of some security. It is always a tradeoff. The Second Amendment makes it a law that the freedom to have weapons to protect ourselves, our home, family, friends and country is the law of the land. It is a shame that some wish to take that away from us because they think that will make us safer.

In the 1800s Colt produced the single-action .45-caliber revolver handgun. It was nicknamed the Peacemaker because it is used to bring peace by stopping those who would endanger your person or property.

Freedom has been dearly fought for through all history. Don’t let cowards scare you into giving any of it away.

Dallas Fleeman

Dothan