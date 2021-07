A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MTG lies. A lot. She has spread numerous falsehoods about the mass shooting at Parkland, as well as a lot of other venomous falsehoods.

Her sort of reality-denying toxic spew should not be allowed in Alabama.

I can only hope that a fully-equipped hazmat unit will be on the ready to clean up her toxic waste.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan