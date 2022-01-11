 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On gun permits
On gun permits

So our genius legislators in the Alabama House of Representatives want to pass a law removing the requirement to obtain a permit for concealed carry. I would recommend that they revisit this decision.

It's bad enough that we have 393 million guns in this country or 120.5 guns per 100 people, which includes children, toddlers, and babies! At least by requiring a permit, law enforcement can ensure that mentally deficient individuals, those on parole, those under restraining orders, and those under age can't obtain such a permit.

Seriously! Just look around your own community and ask yourself, do I really want so-and-so to be walking around with a concealed weapon? I'm sure this will give everyone a rude awakening.

But the bad news is that businesses will be impacted. How? Well, who wants to go into a steak house or whatever establishment knowing that anyone in there can have a concealed weapon without any justification for a permit. I know I won't. We have way too many shootings in businesses that kill and wound innocent people.

Guess I'll just buy steaks from Hometown Foods and cook them on the grill.

Luke Douglas

Headland

