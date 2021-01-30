On misinformation

In reply to Larry Brown's Jan. 20 letter "Freedom is in the balance," I want to disagree with his assessment. He says those insurrectionists who took over the Capitol should be brought to justice and, then, proceeds to assign fault to the 'Socialist Democrat party.' This is blatantly false. Those who invaded our nation's Capitol were Trump Republican supporters. All the comments by FOX opinion hosts that it was Democrats that wore MAGA hats and did the insurrection have been debunked by the FBI. He can go to the FBI website and see the report.

Now as far as the Democrats being socialists, that is just idiotic banter. Nowhere in the Democratic platform are there any positions that are socialistic.

Finally, his comment that they want to establish “one-party fascist rule” is nonsense. He calls them socialists on one hand and then fascists on another. These are two separate forms of government. This is the problem with people who throw out terms without having the wherewithal to find out what they mean by simply opening a dictionary or taking a civics class.