The political commercial last Sunday morning on CBS News was priceless. Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, opens her purse, pulls out a lipstick, a cell phone, and a Smith and Wesson -- just what we need after another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Hurrah for Alabama! Ban abortions. Ban books. Ban vaccinations. Build the Trump wall. Gerrymander. Carry a gun. Ban hormone therapy for children born with XX chromosome.
You are on the cusp of fascism. And you know how that will end. Mussolini was executed and hanged.
Linda Westphal
Newton