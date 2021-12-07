 Skip to main content
On the 'right' side
On the 'right' side

Have you have ever wondered if those of us who have conservative values are on the correct side? Those of us who value family, work, the law, and education above all else are countered on the left by those who value racism, crime, criminals, and entitlement. The riots in Kenosha and the subsequent Rittenhouse trial provide us with a valuable example.

On Aug. 23, 2020, events in Kenosha were prompted when Jacob Blake, a convicted sexual offender walked through a restraining order to attack his previous victim with another sexual assault. Police arrived to find Blake leaving the crime scene after another sexual assault where he threatened to kidnap his victim’s child. He also stole her car keys and credit card. Police discovered that Blake had active warrants for rape and domestic abuse so he wasn’t going anywhere. After fighting with the police and being Tased twice, he can be seen leaning into his car to grab a knife and was shot by police. Did the left support his female victim or her children? Of course not, Black Lives Matter immediately hit the streets and within two days of looting, arson, and assaults destroyed $50 million of private property belonging to innocent people who had nothing to do with shooting Blake. The left and their minions in the press embraced Blake and the evil he represented. Even Vice President Kamala Harris visited Blake and his family; not the family of his black victims. But black lives matter, right? The gutless Democrat mayor and governor had the police stand down. The governor only called out the national guard after President Trump threatened to send in federal officials.

Now enter Kyle Rittenhouse and friends who had the courage to do what police could not do; protect private property. Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old and could legally carry a long gun in Illinois. Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha and often lived with his father, also a Kenosha resident. Rittenhouse arrived in Kenosha on the 25th with his medical bag and an AR-15 he kept at his father’s home. A frequent liberal often on these pages said that he “crossed state lines with an assault rifle.” This was a lie. The morning of the 25th Rittenhouse is on video wiping the vulgar BLM graffiti off of a local high school.

That night Rittenhouse, in self-defense, killed a convicted pedophile who had been found guilty of sodomizing five boys between the ages of 9-11. He also killed a serial domestic abuser and vaporized the right bicep of a convicted burglar; also, a felon in possession of a firearm. Another frequent liberal writer on these pages called the innocent teenager a murderer which turned out to be another lie. The left and the press called him a white supremist for shooting three white criminals. I call it a good start.

My only question about the entire affair is where were all the men (and I use that term very loosely) in this town? Sitting in their comfortable homes while their community was being looted and burned to the ground by these lowlifes. The left likes to think of themselves as following science. Well, here’s some social science for you; if government is not going to protect its people or their property, the people will do it.

Feel comfort in knowing we are on the right side!

Jim Faust

Dothan

