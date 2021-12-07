On the 'right' side

Have you have ever wondered if those of us who have conservative values are on the correct side? Those of us who value family, work, the law, and education above all else are countered on the left by those who value racism, crime, criminals, and entitlement. The riots in Kenosha and the subsequent Rittenhouse trial provide us with a valuable example.

On Aug. 23, 2020, events in Kenosha were prompted when Jacob Blake, a convicted sexual offender walked through a restraining order to attack his previous victim with another sexual assault. Police arrived to find Blake leaving the crime scene after another sexual assault where he threatened to kidnap his victim’s child. He also stole her car keys and credit card. Police discovered that Blake had active warrants for rape and domestic abuse so he wasn’t going anywhere. After fighting with the police and being Tased twice, he can be seen leaning into his car to grab a knife and was shot by police. Did the left support his female victim or her children? Of course not, Black Lives Matter immediately hit the streets and within two days of looting, arson, and assaults destroyed $50 million of private property belonging to innocent people who had nothing to do with shooting Blake. The left and their minions in the press embraced Blake and the evil he represented. Even Vice President Kamala Harris visited Blake and his family; not the family of his black victims. But black lives matter, right? The gutless Democrat mayor and governor had the police stand down. The governor only called out the national guard after President Trump threatened to send in federal officials.