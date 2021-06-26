 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person – one vote
0 Comments

One person – one vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The insurrection that occurred at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was not just an assault on the building itself, it was also an assault on one of the basic tenets of our democracy – the right to vote and to have one’s voted counted. Those who participated in the insurrection, and many of their sympathizers, believed that somehow the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from them, when in actuality the opposite was true. Nevertheless, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, many people continue to believe that the election was somehow “rigged.”

The impact of such delusional thinking is that it can have a kind of ripple effect; people may begin to think that their vote doesn’t count, or that there’s no point in casting a vote in the first place. I believe that we must fight against that notion, and maintain the democratic ideal that our vote matters. Whether it is in local, state, or national politics, the right to vote and the exercising of that vote forms the bedrock of our democracy, and to diminish it by apathy or ignorance is detrimental to the democratic process.

We will soon be engaged in local elections in our own city, and it is important that we exercise our right to vote. We cannot and should not think that our vote doesn’t matter, or that other things are more important than taking the time to go out and vote. At the end of the day, it is through the process of voting that we ensure ourselves a decent quality of life and a brighter future for our children.

Eric C. Little, PhD

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not a matter of 'choice'
Letters

Not a matter of 'choice'

Last week, Alabama 2nd District Congressman Barry Moore was on Facebook whining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should "fully reopen" congress…

The road in also heads out
Letters

The road in also heads out

Being a military family we often “pulled up stakes” and moved to another duty station in either another state or another country. Because of t…

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong
Letters

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong

  • Updated

I wish to give my kudos to the Dothan Eagle Opinion editor for including the “Anti-Muslim hatred” opinion by the Montreal Gazette. While we ha…

Republican pols unhinged
Letters

Republican pols unhinged

  • Updated

Trump was not happy with how the election turned. He lost by around 7 million votes, and also lost the Electoral College vote by quite a bit. …

Senior Center Appreciation
Letters

Senior Center Appreciation

  • Updated

In tough times, it is nice to know someone is there to help. The “someone's” I'm referring to in this case are the senior center directors and…

Why high-speed police pursuits?
Letters

Why high-speed police pursuits?

  • Updated

Why are there so many high speed police chases in the Houston County area? Yes I get it, they insulted the deputy's honor by not stopping and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert