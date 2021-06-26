One person – one vote

The insurrection that occurred at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was not just an assault on the building itself, it was also an assault on one of the basic tenets of our democracy – the right to vote and to have one’s voted counted. Those who participated in the insurrection, and many of their sympathizers, believed that somehow the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from them, when in actuality the opposite was true. Nevertheless, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, many people continue to believe that the election was somehow “rigged.”

The impact of such delusional thinking is that it can have a kind of ripple effect; people may begin to think that their vote doesn’t count, or that there’s no point in casting a vote in the first place. I believe that we must fight against that notion, and maintain the democratic ideal that our vote matters. Whether it is in local, state, or national politics, the right to vote and the exercising of that vote forms the bedrock of our democracy, and to diminish it by apathy or ignorance is detrimental to the democratic process.