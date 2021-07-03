 Skip to main content
I can see why people get confused about religious teachings. More than one church will tell you that you must belong to their church to be right with God. Another group will tell you that you have to be baptized again to belong to their church. Other churches teach that you don't have a choice about Hell or Heaven. Some are going to Hell and these people can't do anything about it. Others say you can get saved and lose it before you die. Still others say you have to be a certain nationality or race and on and on.

The truth is that even though the above-mentioned are all wrong, you can be a member of these groups and still be right with God if — big if — you have been born again. Are you born again?

Ken McKissack

Dothan

