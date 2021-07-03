I can see why people get confused about religious teachings. More than one church will tell you that you must belong to their church to be right with God. Another group will tell you that you have to be baptized again to belong to their church. Other churches teach that you don't have a choice about Hell or Heaven. Some are going to Hell and these people can't do anything about it. Others say you can get saved and lose it before you die. Still others say you have to be a certain nationality or race and on and on.