Open Letter to Sen, Richard Shelby
Open Letter to Sen, Richard Shelby

You were one of the senators who allowed the Infrastructure Bill to pass. Afterwards, you touted that you brought millions of dollars to Alabama in your final years as a career politician.

Are we supposed to praise you for bringing less of our tax dollars back into our state than what we paid out? Are we supposed to be thankful that you have now committed us to pay for a bill that spends 10% on infrastructure in other states and 90% on pork for the privileged when we can't afford to buy actual pork in the store? Are we supposed to be elated that you have entrapped us to this excessive spending while inflation is at a 30-year high and essential costs of living have increased?

Why are we being forced to control our spending to make ends meet on a basic level because you and your fellow federal politicians spend more of our money on an excessive level?

Since this bill passed, even more energy is behind passing the multi-national BBB bill. It puts the rest of the world ahead of our country. Instead of "Build Back Better," it should be "Biden's Bankrupting Budget" or "Biden's Bejing Building" bill. Don't succumb to the temptations of short-sighted "wins" over the long-term losses.

Since you are proud to bring infrastructure money into the state, perhaps you should convince Gov. Ivey to repeal the gas tax; that would bring us some relief.

The big question is: Where do you put your treasure; claiming you did good things for Alabama, or knowing you did the right thing for your constituents and the country?

Theresa Todd

Enterprise

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
