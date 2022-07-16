Opposite of forgiveness is entitlement

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Roe v Wade had no place in American laws as it is nowhere to be found in our Constitution and therefore decisions on abortion have been referred back to the individual states. Opponents of that ruling have demonstrated and rioted and harassed the justices in their homes and in public. And the police have been told to “stand down.”

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled that New York laws strangling citizens’ rights who apply for a concealed carry permit are draconian and have disallowed those “laws.” New York has opposed that ruling and has immediately instituted rules to require all concealed carry permit applicants to turn over to the state all of their social media records. There is nothing in the Second Amendment requiring that type of surveillance on citizens of any of the states.

Referring to Anthony Fauci’s COVID vaccinations, a rabbi wrote “Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied.” The Code was formulated 50 years ago, in August 1947, in Nuremberg, Germany, by American judges sitting in judgment of Nazi doctors accused of conducting murderous and torturous human experiments in the concentration camps (the so-called Doctors' Trial). A careful reading of the transcript of the Doctors' Trial, background documents, and the final judgment reveals that authorship was shared and that the famous 10 principles of the Code grew out of the trial itself. (This excerpt is found in the article Fifty Years Later: The Significance of the Nuremberg Code by Evelyn Shuster, Ph.D.)

So is the lesson to be learned here is that if you don’t like the rules then you decide that they don’t apply to you and all you have to do is riot and harass and destroy? What in the world are we teaching our young people today?

Judi Jay

Slocomb