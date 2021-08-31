 Skip to main content
Origin of Ross Clark Circle
Origin of Ross Clark Circle

  • Updated
An accent on the positive about Dothan is fuel for discussion in enlightened arenas.

Dothan has many distinctive attributes. The most famous road gives this area the name of being The Circle City. Why? It’s the world's first city with a four-lane highway around it.

Who is Ross Clark? Why was our circle named after him?

At the time, early 1950s, “Big Jim” Folsom was governor. A deal was made in the back seat of the the governor’s limo, if the Dothan area votes were delivered to Big Jim, he would have a much-discussed bypass turned into a four-lane circle around the city. Yep. And the governor's state highway director, who was also Folsom's brother-in-law, would have it named after him.

This deal was made in that big black limo as these men were inside and it was on 84W at the spot in front of today's Krispy Kreme.

Oh, it's hard to find due to so many orange and white statues to progress.

Tim Jordan

Cowarts

