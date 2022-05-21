Our living constitution

In response to Danny Armstrong’s May 15 letter, “This is not a democracy,” I wish to respond.

The United States is a democracy, since we, the people, hold the ultimate political power. We’re not a “direct democracy,” but we are a “representative democracy”, a republic. In effect, we are a democracy in that we elect our representatives by majority vote, thus a democracy. Our representatives then have the power to govern, thus a republic. But it is the people who give representatives that power. Regretfully, lately without limits! Yes, I support term limits.

Mr. Armstrong calls Roe vs. Wade “not only unconstitutional, but it is bad law.”

I can only assume that Mr. Armstrong has never read the full opinion of the court. I have. If you decide to read it, beware -- it may make your eyes glaze over.

The key component of Roe vs. Wade opinion was the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. It states that no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” The key word is “liberty” in that the justices concluded that a person has the liberty to "right to privacy." It was not strictly for women but for all people.

Now as far as a woman terminating her pregnancy “is proof that we are not a democracy” is illogical on the face of that statement. This ruling had nothing to do with how our elected officials are chosen.

I won't get into any religious discussion as we have separation of church and state. After all, only 47% of Americans have a religious affiliation. If one believes in a “democracy,” why should a minority decide what is right for the majority?

Mr. Armstrong stated, "There is nothing in the Bill of Rights about contraception, abortion, or marriage." True! But there is also nothing in the Bill of Rights giving women the right to vote. It didn't recognize Blacks as citizens yet each Black was counted as 3/5ths of a person for Congressional districts. It had no immigration restrictions. It didn't allow autonomous vehicles the right to drive our streets. OK, that last one was off the wall but it makes the point that there are a lot of things that are not in the Bill of Rights.

This is the issue with SCOTUS and nominee selection is some politicians want only strict "Constitutionalists" who interpret the Constitution “literally” as it was originally written. This is sheer foolishness.

The Constitution was approved in 1788, 234 years ago, when the United States had a population of under 4 million spread over 13 states and covering 334,000 square miles.

Today, we have over 330 million people of varying races, creeds, and religious affiliations (or non-religious affiliations) spread over 50 states, a district and various territories covering 3.8 million square miles.

There is no way a document written by a group of “white” men could envision what we have become. It is the primary reason why they provided the ability for our Constitution to be amended, thus it is a “living” Constitution, not fixed.

As we progress as a country, new rights, some we may not envision even now, may have to be adopted to meet the needs of an evolving nation.

Luke Douglas

Headland